It’s Regional Quarterfinals time for the boys.

The Coleman Bluecats traveled to Bronte to take on #25 Christoval.

The Bluecats fell 52 to 34.

The Goldthwaite Eagles went to Manor to play Falls City.

The Eagles fell 44 to 28.

The Cisco Loboes playing Itasca in Glen Rose.

The Loboes are headed to the regional tournament after a 54-46 victory over Itasca.

The #24 Aspermont Hornets and #25 Electra playing in Childress.

The Hornets fell 65 to 50.

Eula and Hermleigh traveled to McMurry this evening.

The Cardinals beat the Pirates 49 to 44.

Hermleigh will play Water Valley in the Regional Semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.