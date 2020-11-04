Cisco battled through adversity to set up district title game with San Saba

Winning football games while battling adversity is the 2020 version of the Cisco Loboes.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “We’ve had some growing pains, we’ve had some injuries, and we’ve had sickness along the way. Right now I feel like we’re firing on all cylinders and things are starting to click and we’re really trying to get better every week.”

First year Head Coach Kevin Stennett has had to navigate uncharted waters this season in response to Covid-19. However, he’s also found a way to keep the winning tradition Brent West established alive with a perfect district record.

Hunter Long said, “We just came to work, work as hard as we could and didn’t look back. We kept looking forward on what we were going to do to beat these teams and I hope we keep on beating them.”

And now Stennett and the Loboes are eyeing a district title.

Montana Conger said, “I’m mostly just wanting to win it for the better playoff spot. It definitely gives us an easier route, we don’t want to run into that powerhouse in Post faster than we have to.”

However, it won’t be easy. The 10th ranked Loboes will have to go through 5th ranked San Saba in order to secure a gold ball.

Stennett said, “We’re just extremely excited to get that playoff berth. We’re trying to put that all away right now and focus on this district championship and they’re an extremely well-coached team. They play hard and they’ve got athletes all over the place.”

Conger said, “Things are a little harder this week. It’s a lot bigger of a scouting report but we’ve just to treat it like a big game, it is a big game. We’ve just got to play with heart and give our best effort.”

Long said, “It’s going to be a big test this week and we’ve just got to do everything right.”

Cisco kicks off at San Saba Friday at 7 p.m. for the district title.