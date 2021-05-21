Cisco College drops Game 1 of Super Regional to McLennan

The Cisco College Wranglers are in a bind after the first day of the Super Regional in the Region V baseball tournament.

The Wranglers lost to McLennan Community College, 11-3, to put themselves in a must win situation on Saturday.

Cisco led early in the game. August Ramirez drove in a pair of runs in the 2nd inning to give them a 2-1 lead.

However, the Highlanders scored eleven of the next twelve runs in the game to take control of the day.

Cisco and McLennan play Game 2 of the series on Saturday at noon. If Cisco manages to win that one, Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at noon. The winner advances to the JUCO World Series.