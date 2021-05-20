Cisco College on the verge of trip to the JUCO World Series

The Cisco College Wranglers are one series victory against McClennan from returing to the JUCO World Series for the first time in nine seasons.

Covid-19 really made the 2021 season a challenge, but it also brought the Wranglers closer together and created a really good team.

So, what would it mean for them to beat McClennan and go to the World Series.

Reed Spenrath says, “It would mean everything to us. I mean, as a family coming in together and not knowing each other, to just bonding and being brothers now. To take it all would be awesome, and life changing.”

Alec Carr added, “We haven’t been since what, 2012, and I think we have the guys here, so I’m really ecstatic about this weekend and I think we can pull it out.”

Head Coach David White says, “I’d sure like to get to see these guys go to the World Series. It’s a lot of fun. It’s something that you know, not many people get to do. God I’d love to see it. It’s not about us coaches, we don’t care, but it would be pretty cool for these guys to get to go Grand Junction, and it’s just a neet experience.”

The Wranglers are already in Waco.

Cisco and McClennan start their Super Regional on Friday at noon.

Game 2 is Saturday at noon.