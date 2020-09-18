Cisco “D” leading Loboes through tough schedule

The Cisco Loboes are through three weeks of the 2020 schedule playing all 3A schools so far with a win over Breckenridge and Clyde and a loss to Wall. The Loboes are shaping up on the offensive side of the ball with sophomore quarterback Hunter Long leading the way. The team likes where they’re at at this point in the season.

Cisco Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “We’re getting better every week and that’s all you can ask for. We’re right in the middle of this brutal preseason schedule, so we’re trying to stay healthy, trying to improve and hopefully we’ll have that chance this Friday against Jim Ned.”

Cisco sophomore Hunter Long said,”This practice this week has been great and we’ve been working hard. They’ve made it very easy, they accepted me very well and they just block for me great and do what they can.”

Cisco junior Trent Bailey said, “We have the potential for what we need in playoffs and district. Our preseason is real tough and that’s what’s gonna get us ready for that to happen.”

Cisco’s defense put a goose egg on the board last week against Breckenridge. The Loboes have improved defensively with more speed and pursuit of the ball. Stennett was impressed and happy to see them put on a show Friday.

Stennett said, “The defense is playing great, they’re flying around and getting numbers to the ball and they’re playing physical, so right now we’re really proud of our defense.”

Cisco junior Dawson Hearne said, “It’s always nice to see a zero on the scoreboard at the end of the game, so defensively we just gotta do our jobs, you can’t do more than what you’re asked. Just being in the right spot every single play and being sure no big plays are let loose and try to minimize all those big plays. That’s it really, just being in the right spot at the right time.”

Cisco hosts the Jim Ned Indians in a Big Country matchup Friday at 7:30.