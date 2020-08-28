Cisco head coach Kevin Stennett too busy to be nervous about first game

The Cisco Loboes are ready for the 2020 season now at the class 2A level. They’re also under new leadership under new head coach Kevin Stennett. Obviously, you’re a little bit nervous in your first game as a head coach, but Stennett said he is confident in the Loboes moving into their first game against Clyde.

Cisco Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “Right now I think I’m a little to busy to be nervous, things are moving at a fast pace right now. Defintely got a little bit of jitters, but we’re excited to meet up with Clyde who’s gonna be a great test for us, a great chance for us to improve and get ready for district.”

Cisco sophomore Hunter Long said, “I think we’re pretty confident. We have a pretty good O-Line, great receivers, good running backs. I think we’ll do alright.”

Leading up to the season, Stennett has taken the time to get to know his players and make sure they understand what he expects. There’s been nothing but mutual respect on both sides headed in to the new campaign.

Cisco senior Stephen Bird said, “It’s been good, everybody likes him. He can be intense, he makes us work hard. He can blow up, it’s pretty scary believe it or not and I think he’s just done a really good job and everybody likes him and we’ll have a good year with him.”

Stennett said, “They’ve responded real well and I think that was established back in December and those first three months before Covid hit and just starting off with two-a-days, everyone responded well and they show up. As far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual here in Cisco.”

Cisco kicks off against Clyde on Chesley Field at 7:30.