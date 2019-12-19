Cisco hires assistant Kevin Stennett to be new head football coach

The Cisco Loboes search for a new head football coach never left the campus.

The school hired assistant coach Kevin Stennett as the new leader of the football program.

This is Stennett’s first head coaching job, but he’s going to have plenty of help on campus because 200 game winner Brent West remains as the school’s athletic director.

Stennett takes over one of the most consistent programs in the Big Country and the state.

The Loboes are working on a streak of nine straight district titles, and they are 110-14 with a state championship in that time.

It is also a time of transition for the Cisco program. They are moving down from Class 3A Division II to Class 2A Division I beginning in the 2020 season.

This is not the first time Cisco hired a first time head coach. The Loboes job was Brent West’s first head coaching job, too.