Cisco is feeling good after two overtime victories

The Cisco Loboes are sitting at 3-0 on the young season,and over the past couple of weeks, they’ve won two overtime thrillers.

The Loboes say being able to perform in the crucial moments of those overtime games gives them the confidence to believe they can compete against anyone they face.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett says, “It tells us a lot about our team, and the main thing is, they have the drive, and the heart, and the grit when it comes down to it to find a way to win a football game, and those were two tough opponents, and two situations that we allowed ourselves to get into, but we found out a lot about ourselves and that’s the main thing. They know how to win when it matters.”

Dawson Hearne says, “Even though last year we started out 2-3, we were in close games like we were last year, but this year we’ve been able to win them. I think that’s just a whole other level of experience and confidence for us, and it’s just gloing to be beneficial going down to play teams that are our size, that have our ammount of kids on the sidelines.”

Stennett added, “We know as long as we come out healthy, it’s going to make us better, and to just go play these opponents and get better every week, that’s huge for us. Just one step closer to this teams ultimate goal.”

The Loboes have certainly been tested over the past weeks, but their biggest challenge might this Friday against the defending Class 3A Division I state champion Jim Ned Indians.

Cisco and Jim Ned are both undefeated and are serious state championship contenders in their respective classes.

The result of this week’s game could tell us a great deal about these teams and their playoff aspirations in the future.