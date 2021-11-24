Cisco is happy to be on the field during Thanksgiving

The Cisco Loboes are getting ready to face off with the 7th-ranked New Deal Lions.

Texas high school football players and coaches are unlike most people because they are excited to be working over the Thanksgiving week.

The Loboes and coaches are in that group.

They know, if you are still practicing and playing, you are one of the best teams in the state.

Cisco head Coach Kevin Stennett says, “When you get to Thanksgiving week, there’s more excitement, the kids are excited to be here and that’s what we tell them. Once you make the playoffs, that’s your first goal, is to play on Thanksgiving. The second goal is to play in December. So right now we’ve accomplished that first one, and hopefully we can take care of business.”

Dawson Hearne says, “When the defense forces a turnover we have to capitalize on offense. That’s what’s going to win a big game, where the game is close. It’s going to come down to turnovers, and who can execute in the red zone.”

New Deal is riding a 7-game winning streak heading into their regional match up with Albany.

The Lions and the Lions meet in Colorado City at 2 p.m. on Friday.