Cisco is in the 4th round of the boys playoffs for first time since 1998

The Cisco Loboes basketball team is in the regional semifinals after a 56-36 win over Seymour in the quarterfinals.

Head coach Kevin Hearne says its been awhile since the team has made it this far and the players are simply ready to get out on the court.

Kevin Hearne said, “The last year we went was 1998 and our principal Craig Kent was the head coach here, and when I was in school we went in 95 and 96, so this is the fourth time in school history and it’s been 23 years. It’s been something pretty special for our program.

Stephen Bird said, “It’s really just the effort we give on defense. We hustle 100 miles per hour and we get to our spots where we’re needed to be and we dont give up, we fight for every loose ball and it’s just seemed to workout all year.”

Gunner Pharr said, “It’s been a great fun ride getting together with these guys and playing hard basketball and to keep on winning and winning and playing good.”

Cisco now faces Rivercrest Tueday evening at 7 p.m. at Denton Ryan High School.