Cisco is pumped to be alive in the playoffs

The Cisco Loboes are the sole survivor from the Big Country in Class 3A in the second round.

The Loboes were able to exact some revenge on Spearan in the first round.

Now, they turn their attention to Crane.

Cisco is a playoff regular, and you might think getting to the postseason is no big deal.

You would be wrong.

The Loboes are excited to still be playing.

Head Coach Brent West said, “We’re playing and working hard for a win on Friday night and you’ve gotta put that in your mind and continue to practice hard and get better.”

Dawson White said, “It’s been great. Being with my friends these extra weeks, it’s fun knowing it’s your last year and this is the last time I get to play with them, so everybody is trying not to take it for granted.”

Stanley Callahan said, “We’re more pumped up than we’ve ever been. I can tell by the practices we’ve had, the anticipation is high, so I’m ready to see what Friday has.”

Cisco has a meeting with the Crane Cranes in San Angelo on Friday night.

The Loboes and the Cranes get started at 7 p.m.