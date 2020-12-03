Cisco is rolling heading into 4th round of the playoffs

The Cisco Loboes won their eighth consecutive game of the season against Hawley in impressive fashion 54-20 and once again more Loboes had breakout performances.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “Our defense and special teams really stepped up, our offense struggled at times. Hawley did a great job shutting down our bread and butter plays that we rely on so playmakers stepped up at the right time and got us the ball and we capitalized when we got the ball.”

CJ Lewis said, “Just not being able to get to the fourth round since 2014 I feel like it was finally time and we finally had our chance and I don’t know what came over me but it felt great.”

CJ Lewis was the latest performer to break out with a touchdown, interception, forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Stennett said. “He was at the right place at the right time on several occasions. He’s just a great kid to coach and he flies around and just has fun playing football.”

Hunter Long said, “He works hard and comes and shows us younger guys what to do and gives us somebody to look up to.”

And the running game kept up its an impressive play with 385 rushing yards.

Long said, “The run worked really well, we got all of our blocks down and Fish just ran with all of his life and so did Andrew and we got many touchdowns with that.”

Stennett said, “It says a lot about our offensive line, this is a group that just had all the potential in the world after the beginning of the year and they’ve gotten better and better every week.”

And now Cisco looks to keep the consistency on the ground alive. But it won’t be easy with their biggest challenge of the year Friday against undefeated Post.

Lewis said, “We’re just trying to make that state run and I feel like if we keep on playing like how we are then we’ve got a good shot.”

Cisco takes on Post on Friday night at ACU’s Anthony Field at 7:30 p.m.