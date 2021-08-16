Cisco Loboes want to start 2021 faster than they started 2020

While the Cisco Loboes might have finished the 2020 season with a 10-4 record, they didn’t not start out too hot, losing three of their first five games. This preseason the Loboes are trying to regain that momentum from late last season, so they can hit the ground running this time around.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett says, “Last year we ended up being a good football team, but we didn’t get there very fast. So right now our goal is to play that same caliber of football that we played in week 14 last year, but we want to do it week one.”

Dawson Hearne says, “Since last year we haven’t skipped a beat. It feels like we’re picking up right from where we were, so I can’t wait to see like, where we are, and how good this defense can actually be.”

Junior Quarterback Hunter Long is heading into his second year as QB1, and according to the Cisco coaching staff, and his teammates, they have all the confidence in the world in Long, but they say this kid is the real deal.

Coach Stennett says, “We worked out all the kinks and the growing pains, and now he’s turned into a leader, and I’m just letting him loose with this offensive huddle right now. He’s done a great job for us.”

Hunter Long says, “This team is just going to be great this year. I have a lot of friends on here, and we’re all very close, and I hope we just all stay healthy, and go ahead, and go win it all.”

Trent Bailey says, “He’s a pretty good quarterback you know? He’s probably one of the best in the county, if not the best. Our pass game is going to come in a lot this year with his arm strength and just his accuracy. Up front we just gotta do our job and make sure he’s not getting hit from behind or anything.”

Cisco start the season ranked 5th in the state by Texas Football Magazine. They kick off the season against Clyde.

Since Head Coach Kevin Stennett took over the Loboes program, he says he’s tried to carry on a physical style of play on both sides of the ball, that Cisco has been known for, for generations.

Trent Bailey says, “Our whole team is just full of dogs, you know? So I mean, I think we’re going to be really physical this year, and have a great attitude about it. Win or lose we’re going to be there.”

With the combination of experienced returning upper classmen, and a gritty attitude, the sky’s the limit for the Cisco Loboes in 2021.

Dawson Hearne says, “I feel like we can make a deep run in the playoffs, and potentially play in Dallas Cowboys Stadium. It all starts now, getting in good practices now. Acting like we’re taking game reps every practice.”

