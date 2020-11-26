Cisco looking forward to playing “extremely large” Hawley team

The Cisco Loboes and the Hawley Bearcats get together in the third round this week.

The Loboes are playing some of their best football right now with seven straight wins.

As a matter of fact, they haven’t lost since the month of September.

Making it eight straight wins is the job this week, and they have to get past a big and hot Hawley team.

Kevin Stennett said, “First off, they are extremely large up front. They’ve got some really big kids up front, and they play very physical. They’ve got some athletes and speed to go with that. They play some very good, disciplined football, and they are well coached. We’ve got our work cut out for us this week, for sure.”

Jerrod Fisher added, “Take care of the football, no fumbles, no turnovers, play hard. It’s a priviledge to come out here every morning and practice with my team and know that we are still in it.

The Loboes and the Hawley Bearcats meet for a berth in the Class 2A Division I playoffs.

They play in Brownwood at 3 p.m. on Friday.