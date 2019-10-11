Cisco looks for their 50th straight district win behind run attack

The Cisco Loboes lead their district with 4-1 record, but more importantly a 2-0 district record. This means Cisco hasn’t dropped a district game since 2011 and have won 49 straight looking for their 50th this week.

Head Coach Brent West said, “We’re getting better every week, that’s what I’m most impressed with. We can’t fall off in a district as good as this one. We gotta take every game seriously and we gotta get better every single week.”

Stanley Callahan said, “I feel good because the coaches always get us ready every week and we always have a good gameplan come Friday night.”

Gibson Hearne said, “It’s just another game, coach West prepared us for a Coleman team. He puts a good gameplan together, we just have to go out and execute to get that 50th straight win.”

Noah Garcia and Colton Marshall have been the center point of running the ball this season. But the Loboes have gone unnoticed with their rushing attack this year. Cisco has totaled 1,033 yards on the ground. The only difference? Five different guys have put together this number showing their stellar team effort so far.

Hearne said, “Our offensive line does an awesome job of giving us a big hole to run through and we just gotta do our job and do what we can. It’s fun playing behind a line that gives you a big hole. It gives all the glory to the backs but really the line deserves all the credit.”

West said, “We’re pleased with it but four members of that offensive line are new, so it’s kind of an area that we weren’t too sure how solid we would be early, especially early in the year, but that offensive line is growing up quick and they’re producing and the backs are definitely benefitting from big holes

The Loboes take on the Coleman Bluecats this Friday.