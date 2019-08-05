Cisco looks to rebound from 1st round playoff loss this year

It’s the first Monday in August, and that means it time for football.

That’s right, high school football two-a-days got started this morning, and the Cisco Loboes are excited to get back out on the field.

Dawson White said, “It was hard waking up this morning but once we got out here it’s always fun. It’s always fun seeing all my friends back out here having fun.”

Camden Nichols said, “It’s exciting, especially going into my senior year. We’ve been playing together since our senior year, and the class underneath us, we’re all pretty close. It just feels good to get back out here.”

Mary Margaret Johnson said, “After a fantastic 2018 season where the Cisco Loboes went undefeated throughout the regular season, their early exit from the playoffs is helping to drive them as two-a-days get going.”

White said, “We were supposed to be a good team, then we lost in the first round of the playoffs, so that really hurt and everyone remembers it. It’s hard to forget something like that. We all carry that with us and will try and hopefully make up for it this year.”

An uncharacteristic first round playoff loss, and one that these Loboes won’t forget.

Nichols said, “We don’t ever want to do that again. That’s not Cisco. We weren’t happy about that outcome, but there’s nothing we can do about it. All we can do is get better and try to do better this year.”

But ultimately, the experience gained from the 10 wins is immeasurable.

Nichols said, “We got to understand what it’s like to be a part of a winning program.”

The Cisco Loboes open up the season at Sweetwater on August 30th.