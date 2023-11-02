CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – In the final week of the regular season, the Cisco Loboes meet for the third time in 12 months with the defending state champions, the Hawley Bearcats.

Hawley won both meetings last season and clinched the district championship with a touchdown in the last minute of the game.

The regional finals were held at Abilene Christian’s Wildcat Stadium were the Bearcats left with a 40-7 victory.

Cisco’s head coach Kevin Stennett said, “You got to play perfect against Hawley. I don’t care if they graduated a bunch of seniors or not, you know. It’s a heck of a program; we’re very familiar with it.”

“Coach Ables and his staff do a great job, and you have to lay perfect or they will take advantage of every mistake that you make,” coach Stennett added.

This season, a lot has changed for each team, and for the Loboes they’re preparing for another battle.

“I mean yeah, kind of our rival,” said Loboes Gus Hart. “You got to go out there and play your best against them. You know, we got to have a perfect practice. We have to have a lot more intensity than we’ve had here lately. I feel like we’re getting to that certain level.”

Cisco enters the matchup 4-1 in district play while the Bearcats are undefeated in district.

The game is set to take place at Chesley Field, Friday at 7 p.m.