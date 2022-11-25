The Cisco Loboes are moving on to the regional final after whipping New Deal, 33-14, on Thursday in Colorado City.

After a scoreless first quarter, Hunter Long took to the air to break the tie. He hit Cade Gayle from 27 yards out. Gayle got one foot inbounds for the score. The Loboes missed the PAT, but led, 6-0.

The next possession featured the run game, and Trent Huston added to the Cisco lead with an 11-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 13-0.

Right before the half, Long and Gayle hooked up, again. This time from 57 yards out. Cisco went into the half with a 20-0 lead. New Deal had one first down in the first half.

The second half was a little more even. New Deal score a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Long and Huston scored for the Loboes in the second half.

Cisco improves to 11-2 on the season, and they face the winner of the Saturday night’s game between Hawley and Sonora next week.