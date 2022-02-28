The boys high school playoffs continue on Tuesday for the six Big Country teams that are still in action.

The Cisco Loboes survived a 1-point game against Lipan in the second round to stay alive.

It was a big win over a Top 10 team, but for the Loboes, it was just a win on the way to much bigger games ahead.

Leo Wood said, “It just felt like it was like any other game, nothing different. I was, but the goal is to win state, so I don’t want to get excited for winning just one game. We still need to win five more.”

Dawson Hearne said, “On our white board, we have goes for the year. One of those is reaching the regional tournament. That’s something we’ve been looking forward to, and after losing last year, we want to do more and go back and compete to go to the state tournament.”

The Loboes continue the Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday in Glen Rose against Itasca.