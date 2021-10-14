Cisco’s 60-game district win streak is “pretty amazing”

Amazing, impressive, unbelievable, and unprecedented are some of the many words that can be used to describe the Cisco Loboes current winning streak in district play. The Loboes have now won 60 consecutive district games!

Head Coach Kevin Stennett says, “I think it says a lot about Coach West and the program that he built and the legacy that he left here. We’re proud of that streak and our coaching staff, we take it very seriously, but it goes back to Coach West and what he did here and it’s something that the community gets behind and we’re very proud of.”

Hunter Long says, “It’s pretty amazing. I mean, a lot of people don’t get to do this and I’m extremely blessed to be able to be a part of this team.”

Trent Bailey says, “It means a lot to me honestly, and as a little small town Cisco you want all your fans to keep going. You don’t want to lose their respect for anything, losing this streak you know?”

Dawson Hearne says, “It was fun growning up as a kid watching the Loboes play, especially back when they made the state run. I’ve just always wanted to be a Lobo, and now that we’re here, you can definitely trust the coaches, because they’ve been doing it for a long time. They’ve been good at it, as it shows, and it’s just really special to be a part of it, you just want to keep it going, keep the winning tradition in Cisco alive.”

The last time Cisco lost a district game was in November of 2010, and to put that in perspective some hit songs from that year, were “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, “Teenage Dream” by Katie Perry, and dare I say it, “Baby” by Justin Bieber. The Loboes will be looking to extend their district winning streak to 61 games this week against De Leon.