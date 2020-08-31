Cisco’s Stennett, Long open season on high note

The Kevin Stennett era in Cisco has taken off right where former Head Coach Brent West left it and he has a quarterback that could haunt rival coaches for the next three years.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, “It felt really good to get that first win out of the way and it was short lived, I celebrated and then turned on film Saturday and watched Wall so I didn’t feel that great for too long but it felt good to get it over with.”

Hunter Long of the Cisco Loboes is only a sophomore. Friday night he made his first career start at the varsity level.

Hunter Long said, “You can see me kind of step up. I’m kind of a shy person.”

Long threw for only 36 yards and a touchdown because he spent the night running all over the Clyde defense, rushing for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Stennett said, “I thought he was going to have a really big game in the air and Clyde did a great job shutting down our passing game so we turned to the next thing he does well and that’s run the ball so he had a great night running the ball.”

Long said, “It surprised me honestly, I didn’t expect to have that many yards rushing.”

The Loboes 39-14 win over Clyde at home should scare their opponents, and this appears to be the start of incredibly successful careers for both Stennett and Long.

Stennett said, “It is something I didn’t expect obviously, I thought we were going to have a good night in the air. For him to do that, we knew he could do it at the JV level, but to see him do at the varsity level against a great well-coached team like Clyde, it was huge for us. Now we’re just going to get to scheming and try to get him the ball as much as we can.”

Long said, “I think they can trust me with most things. When we’re down and tired you’ve just got to keep working you know?”