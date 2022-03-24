Stamford pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez became a legend in the community last spring when she helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first state championship in softball.

The future Texas Longhorn is still dominating in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, and she’s a local celebrity.

That celebrity means she’s an example for others, Gutierrez embraces that role.

Gutierrez said, “I would say like when I first started freshman year I didn’t really think that people would actually look up to me, but this year just seeing all of the younger girls coming to our playoff games last year, doing their own little chants for us. I thought that was really special, and so to me it makes me feel like I’m a role model and a leader for them. Someone they can look up to, and maybe be a pitcher like me one day.”

Citlaly and the Lady Bulldogs are leading their district, and Stamford is ranked third in the state in Class 2A.