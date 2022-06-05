A Big Country Standout will be on her way down to Austin in a couple months to play for the Texas Longhorns softball team.

Stamford’s own Citlaly Gutierrez has been busy this season making it to the state softball tournament for the second time in a row.

Now that her senior season is over, she’s looking forward to her time as a Longhorn.

“Yeah, obviously being in this environment, this atmosphere with it being filled with people and geting loud. I guess it’s getting me ready for college. But I’m fortunate to have four more years to play, but I’m not done yet. This has been a huge chapter in my life, 2A softball is definitely a lot more different than college ball. During the summer I’ll see a lot of teams that are going to play college ball as well. I still have travel ball the whole summer, one of my teammates was actually on Lovelady’s team the centerfielder. So that will definitely prepare me for the next four years.”