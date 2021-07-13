Claire Hillyer named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2021 Academic All-District® Women’s At-Large Team last week, naming Claire Hillyer from McMurry Women’s Tennis as one of 10 selections in NCAA Division III – District 8.

The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Women’s At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

At-Large sports represented in the district include women’s tennis, women’s swimming and women’s golf.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early August. Voting begins today, July 13.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages and are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Division III CoSIDA Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs.

Hillyer was the West Division Most Valuable Player for women’s tennis after going a perfect 4-0 in league play at No. 1 singles and 3-1 in doubles. She also made the all-conference squad, earned ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors and earned the Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.

Hillyer graduated with a 3.97 GPA with a degree in Multimedia & Graphic Design.