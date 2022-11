Class 1A Division 1 Region 1:

Knox City vs. Petersburg Friday, 7 p.m. at Jayton High School

Class 1A Division 1 Region 2:

Westbrook vs. Garden City Friday, 7:30 at Robert Lee High School

Ira vs. Rankin Friday, 7 p.m. at Lenorah Grady

Class 1A Division 1 Region 3:

Gorman vs. Union Hill Friday, 6 p.m. at Ferris High School

Class 1A Division 1 Region 4:

May vs. Menard Thursday, 7 p.m. at Robert Lee High School

Class 1A Division 2 Region 4:

Blackwell vs. Rising Star Thursday, 7 p.m. at Trent High School

Loraine vs. Panther Creek Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Blackwell High School

Blanket vs. Cherokee at TBA

Zephyr vs. Richland Springs at TBA