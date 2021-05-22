Class 2A/1A High School Softball Playoffs Scores and Highlights

CLASS 2A

Game 2

Colorado City 13

Anson 7

Game 3

Colorado City 7

Anson 5

Stamford 8

Forsan 0

In the Class 2A Softball Regional Quarterfinals the Anson Lady Tigers went to war with the Colorado City Lady Wolves.

Coming into Saturday the Lady Tigers had a one game lead in the best of three series, but the Lady Wolves didn’t have any plans for their season to come to an end.

Colorado City won game two 13 to 7, forcing a series deciding game three.

In game three the Lady Wolves came away with the win 7 to 5, eliminating the Lady Tigers.

The Colorado City advances to the Class 2A Regional Finals, where they will have to face the Stamford Lady Bulldogs.

Stamford swept their Regional Semifinal series against the Forsan Lady Buffaloes, after winning game two Saturday 8 to 0.

CLASS 1A

Borden County 6

Eula 3

In Class 1A the Eula Lady Pirates and the Borden County Lady Coyotes met in the Region Championship.

The Lady Coyotes came out on top in this showdown 6 to 3, earning the right to advance to the Class 1A State Tournament.