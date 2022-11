Class 2A Division 1 Region 1:

Hawley vs. Christoval Thursday, 6 p.m. at San Angelo High School

Cisco vs. Reagan County Thursday, 7 p.m. at Colorado City High School

Stamford vs. Forsan Friday, 7 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood

Class 2A Division 1 Region 2:

Coleman vs. Alvord Thursday, 7 p.m. at Fort Worth Castleberry

Bangs vs. Nocona Friday, 7 p.m. at Weatherford High School

Class 2A Division 2 Region 2:

Cross Plains vs. Wink Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Big Spring High School

Albany vs. El Dorado Friday, 7 p.m. at The Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

Roscoe vs. McCamey Friday, 7 p.m. at Stanton High School

Haskell vs. Collinsville Thursday, 7 p.m. at Jacksboro High School