Class 2A Scores: Week 4

Albany 27

Hawley 14

The Class 2A state champions collided tonight at HSU in Friday’s game of the week.

The Hawley Bearcats field was unplayable due to the weather the Big Country received the previous night.

Class 2A division two champions Albany and class 2A division one Hawley battled it out at Shelton Field.

Anson 21

Haskell 20

Munday 6

Hamlin 38

Lockney 55

TLCA Abilene 16

Golthwaite 6

Granger 35

Winters 36

Miles 66

Colorado City 20

Coahoma 48

Roscoe 27

Sterling City 14

Cross Plains 6

Junction 41