Class 2A Scores: Week 4

Albany 27
Hawley 14

The Class 2A state champions collided tonight at HSU in Friday’s game of the week.

The Hawley Bearcats field was unplayable due to the weather the Big Country received the previous night.

Class 2A division two champions Albany and class 2A division one Hawley battled it out at Shelton Field.

Anson 21
Haskell 20

Munday 6
Hamlin 38

Lockney 55
TLCA Abilene 16

Golthwaite 6
Granger 35

Winters 36
Miles 66

Colorado City 20
Coahoma 48

Roscoe 27
Sterling City 14

Cross Plains 6
Junction 41