Class 2A Scores: Week 4
Albany 27
Hawley 14
The Class 2A state champions collided tonight at HSU in Friday’s game of the week.
The Hawley Bearcats field was unplayable due to the weather the Big Country received the previous night.
Class 2A division two champions Albany and class 2A division one Hawley battled it out at Shelton Field.
Anson 21
Haskell 20
Munday 6
Hamlin 38
Lockney 55
TLCA Abilene 16
Golthwaite 6
Granger 35
Winters 36
Miles 66
Colorado City 20
Coahoma 48
Roscoe 27
Sterling City 14
Cross Plains 6
Junction 41