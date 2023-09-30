Class 2A Scores: Week 6
Olney 16
Stamford 58
Winters 7
Cisco 49
Colorado City 13
Anson 42
San Saba 26
Coleman 40
Goldthwaite 14
DeLeon 56
Petrolia 7
Haskell 27
Electra 54
Munday 14
Junction 14
Roscoe 20
