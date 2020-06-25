Class 2A High School Football Preview

16 teams make up the Big Country’s presence at the class 2A level headed into the 2020 season.

In District 3-2A Div. I, the Hawley Bearcats lose running back Colton Marshall who had an incredible 2020 season, but return quarterback Xavier Rodela who was honored with district preseason offensive MVP in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Also, Offensive lineman Bo Thompson was given preseason all-state honors. The Bearcats start the year ranked seventh in the 2A Div. I state rankings.

Hawley is expected to win the district with Big Country teams Anson and Stamford following behind. Forsan gets the final playoff spot. Haskell and Colorado City fall out of postseason play.

After falling short of the 3A enrollment number, the Cisco Loboes go to District 4-2A Div. I. They return four starters on both sides of the ball and welcome new head coach Kevin Stennett. The Loboes are projected to go to the regional finals and fall to Post. Cisco ranks fourth in the 2A Div. I state rankings and wide receiver Stephen Bird was awarded district preseason offensive MVP.

The Loboes are favorited to win the district with San Saba following in second. Coleman and Winters earn the last two playoff spots while DeLeon and Goldthwaite miss the postseason.

In District 5-2A Div. II, the Hamlin Pied Pipers look to return to the state title game after a close loss to Mart in 2019. Head coach Russell Lucas gets five starters back on offense and seven on defense. Dave Campbell gives defensive lineman Ethan Byerly preseason defensive player of the year honors for class 2A while quarterback Braydin Warner is district preseason offensive MVP. Hamlin ranks second in the state to Mart headed into the season.

The Pied Pipers are slated to win the district. Ralls takes second with Big Country team Roscoe following in third. Lockney locks up a playoff spot and Crosbyton falls short in fifth.

In District 6-2A Div. II, Archer City comes into the season as the favorite to take the top spot. Quanah, Seymour and Electra make the postseason. Munday and Olney fall short.

The Albany Lions headline District 8-2A Div. II as head coach Denney Faith gets six starters back on offense and defense. Defensive end Parker Henry was awarded preseason defensive MVP. The Lions are ranked eighth in the state to start the year.

Albany is projected to take the district crown in 2020. Santo takes second. Big Country squad Cross Plains earns the third spot as Hico follows in fourth. Meridian and Ranger sit outside in the fifth and sixth spot.