The Cisco Loboes are through three weeks of the 2020 schedule playing all 3A schools so far with a win over Breckenridge and Clyde and a loss to Wall. The Loboes are shaping up on the offensive side of the ball with sophomore quarterback Hunter Long leading the way. The team likes where they’re at at this point in the season.

Cisco Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, "We're getting better every week and that's all you can ask for. We're right in the middle of this brutal preseason schedule, so we're trying to stay healthy, trying to improve and hopefully we'll have that chance this Friday against Jim Ned."