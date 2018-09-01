Sports

Class 2A Scores, Highlights: Week 1

Posted: Aug 31, 2018

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:39 PM CDT

Class 2A Scores, Highlights: Week 1

August 31, 2018 - Class 2A Scores, Highlights: Week 1

22) Hawley Bearcats 49
17) Roscoe Plowboys 21

Cross Plains Buffaloes 6
Menard Yellow Jackets 0

Baird Bears 30
Grape Creek Eagles 0

Quanah Indians 42
Haskell Indians 14

Seymour Panthers 36
20) Munday Moguls 8

Winters Blizzards 34
Goldthwaite Eagles 14

