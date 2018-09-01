Class 2A Scores, Highlights: Week 1
August 31, 2018 - Class 2A Scores, Highlights: Week 1
22) Hawley Bearcats 49
17) Roscoe Plowboys 21
Cross Plains Buffaloes 6
Menard Yellow Jackets 0
Baird Bears 30
Grape Creek Eagles 0
Quanah Indians 42
Haskell Indians 14
Seymour Panthers 36
20) Munday Moguls 8
Winters Blizzards 34
Goldthwaite Eagles 14
