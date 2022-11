Class 3A Division 1 Region 1:

Breckenridge vs. Paradise Friday, 7 p.m. at Ponder High School

Jim Ned vs. Pilot Point Friday, 7 p.m. at Dublin High School

Class 3A Division 2 Region 1:

Early vs. Odessa Compass Academy Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

Class 3A Division 2 Region 2:

Comanche vs. Henrietta Thursday, 7 p.m. at Weatherford High School

Merkel vs. Holliday Thursday 7 p.m. at Graham