Class 3A Preview

Fourteen Big Country Schools enter the year trying to get into the class 3A division one and division two playoffs after 11 weeks of play. Not all of them can get in, though. Here’s what Texas football says is going to happen in 2019.

With 13 Big Country teams battling it out in Class 3A, we are bound to have several teams break out in the 2019 season.

In Class 3A Division I, all five Big Country teams will wrestle with 13th ranked Wall in District 3-3A.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, all eyes should be on the 22nd ranked Eastland Mavericks who are loaded with stars. Behren Morton has spent the offseason being recruited by top-tier Division I schools including Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, and Alabama. Morton was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by DCTF, and his Wide Receiver Alex Gonzales was named to the Preseason All-State team.

Texas Football predicts Wall and Eastland to finish in first and second in the district respectively, followed by one of the Texas Football’s Dark Horses, Jim Ned, in 3rd and Breckenridge snagging the final playoff spot. Clyde and Early are expected to miss the playoffs.

In Division II, the Colorado City Wolves are the lone representative of the Big Country in District 2-3A. Coming off of a 10-2 season and a 4-1 district record, the Wolves will return only 7 total starters and are expected to finish in 3rd behind Abernathy and Idalou and ahead of 4th place Coahoma. Lubbock Roosevelt and Stanton are expected to miss the playoffs.

In District 4-3A, 9th ranked Cisco leads the pack after going undefeated in district play in 2018. Coach West’s squad will return 4 starters on offense and 6 on defense. The Loboes Safety Gibson Hearne was named Preseason Defensive MVP of the district and will lead the defense in 2019.

Texas Football picked the Loboes to finish first in the district, followed by another one of their listed Dark Horses in Ballinger. The Bearcats feature the district’s Preseason Offensive MVP in Quarterback Edgar Nunez on a team returning 9 starters on offense and 7 defensively. Anson and Merkel are also picked to finish 3rd and 4th respectively. Bangs, Grape Creek, Coleman, and San Angelo TLCA are expected to miss the postseason.

The Comanche Indians round out the Big Country’s presence in District 6-3A. The Indians will be going through a bit of a transition season as they will return only 6 total starters. However, Comanche is picked to finish 2nd in the district behind Jacksboro and ahead of Dublin and Millsap.