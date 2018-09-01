Sports

Class 3A Scores, Highlights: Week 1

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:26 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:26 PM CDT

Class 3A Scores, Highlights: Week 1

August 31, 2018 - 16) Colorado City Wolves 32
3) Albany Lions 13

3) De Leon Bearcats 26
Clyde Bulldogs 8

25) Eastland Mavericks 34
12) Comanche Indians 15

20) Breckenridge Buckaroos 43
Jacksboro Tigers 36

Early Longhorns 60
Bangs Dragons 20

6) Stamford Bulldogs 52
Merkel Badgers 13

10) Hamlin Pied Pipers 42
Anson Tigers 12

Ballinger Bearcats 20
Brady Bulldogs 19

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected