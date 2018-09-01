Class 3A Scores, Highlights: Week 1
August 31, 2018 - 16) Colorado City Wolves 32
3) Albany Lions 13
3) De Leon Bearcats 26
Clyde Bulldogs 8
25) Eastland Mavericks 34
12) Comanche Indians 15
20) Breckenridge Buckaroos 43
Jacksboro Tigers 36
Early Longhorns 60
Bangs Dragons 20
6) Stamford Bulldogs 52
Merkel Badgers 13
10) Hamlin Pied Pipers 42
Anson Tigers 12
Ballinger Bearcats 20
Brady Bulldogs 19
