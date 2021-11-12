Class 4A Bi-District Scores and Highlights

BCH Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Brownwood 7
Kennedale 37

Sweetwater 50
Borger 15

Snyder 31
Seminole 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories