Class 4A Bi-District Scores and Highlights
BCH Sports
Posted:
Nov 12, 2021 / 11:01 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2021 / 11:03 PM CST
Brownwood 7
Kennedale 37
Sweetwater 50
Borger 15
Snyder 31
Seminole 0
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
BCH Sports
