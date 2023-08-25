Three Big Country schools at the 4A level opened up their seasons Friday night.

We start with Class 4A Division 1:

The Brownwood Lions went on the road to the Key City for a rivalry matchup with the Wylie Bulldogs.

The Lions take down the Bulldogs with a final score of 35 to 21.

Now to the two teams in Division 2.

The Snyder Tigers were also on the road taking on Slaton.

In the cat fight, the Snyder Tigers scratched the Slaton Tigers, 42 to 0.

Lastly, the Sweetwater Mustangs opened their season at home hosting the Idalou Wildcats.

The Mustangs grabbed a win with a final score of 42 to 20.