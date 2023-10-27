Class 4A Scores: Week 10
District 2-4A Div. I
Andrews 14
Brownwood 28
District 3-4A Div. II
Sweetwater 7
W.F. Hirschi 42
Snyder is on their bye and travels to Sweetwater next week.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
Class 4A Scores: Week 10
District 2-4A Div. I
Andrews 14
Brownwood 28
District 3-4A Div. II
Sweetwater 7
W.F. Hirschi 42
Snyder is on their bye and travels to Sweetwater next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now