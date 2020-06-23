Class 4A High School Football Preview

In District 5-4A Division I, the Brownwood Lions look to follow through with another impressive season under Head Coach Sammy Burnett. The Lions went 11-2 in the 2019 season, reaching the regional semifinals in the process. However, many key Lions have gone on to graduate, including quarterback Drew Huff who will head to Hardin-Simmons and star wide receiver AJ McCarty who is on his way to Baylor. The Lions will return only four on offense and three on defense, however, the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine ranks Brownwood 15th in the state for Class 4A in Division I.

Brownwood’s district has a slightly different look as they lose Gatesville and China Spring, replacing them with 12th ranked Midlothian Heritage, Alvarado, and Waxahachie Life. They retain Waco La Vega, the top ranked team in the state, and Stephenville, who is pre-ranked 11th in the state.

In District 1-4A Division II, the Sweetwater Mustangs and Snyder Tigers are expected to be competing for playoff spots this season considering the number of returners both teams are bringing back.

For the Mustangs, they will return six on offense and eight on defense. Junior duel-threat quarterback Leo Holsey will once again look to lead the offense after a breakout 2019 season in which he passed for 2,614 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 640 yards and an additional 11 trips to the endzone. Wideout Darian Carr, who recorded 1,045 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns, and running back Cedric Brown, who rushed for 700 yards and six touchdowns, are also rejoining the offense.

Wes Wood returns in year two as Head Coach of the Snyder Tigers with the majority of his 2019 starters returning this season, with seven on offense and eight on defense. Cameron Smith will be a player to watch as he will take on numerous roles for the Tigers on both sides of the ball. Leeroy Tavarez will take the snaps once again after throwing for 1,272 yards and nine touchdown while linebacker Bryce Ford will lead the defense after an impressive season in which he recorded 112 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

Sweetwater and Snyder are picked to finish third and fourth respectively in their district, with Midland Greenwood and Pecos finishing in first and second in the district