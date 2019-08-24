Class 4A preview

While Class 4A may be small, our three Big Country teams are still mighty. Coming into the 2018 season in an extremely tough district filled with state championship caliber teams, Brownwood had a lot of adversity to deal with. But, in Sammy Burnett’s first season coaching his alma mater, the Lions put together a solid year where they went 4-6 on the season with a trip to the bi-district round of the playoffs where they fell to Kennedale. There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to in Coach Burnett’s second season. Brownwood returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball, including Baylor commit Adonis McCarty, who put up 757 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns in 2018. The Lions will have to replace their gunslinger quarterback Tommy Bowden who threw for over 22 hundred yards last season, but his younger brother Major Bowden is expected to take the snaps for Brownwood this fall. The Lions are slated to finish fourth in District 5-4A Division I, behind Waco La Vega, Stephenville, and China Spring.

In Division II, the Snyder Tigers went from struggling to put wins together to being a team to watch in one season. There’s a lot to be excited for surrounding the Snyder Tigers in the 2019 football season. Wes Wood was just named the new head coach of the Tigers last week, and he brings with him a lifetime of coaching in his blood, as his father was the head coach at Muleshoe for over 20 years. The Tigers return 13 lettermen from their 8-3 season, many of whom have gotten loads of playing time for a number of years. The Tigers are predicted to finish second in District 1-4A behind Midland Greenwood.

The Sweetwater Mustangs are looking to bounce back in 2019 after a rare 1-9 season last year. The Mustangs were really young and inexperienced in 2018, but with a full year of varsity action under their belts, Sweetwater returns 12 starters on both sides of the ball. The Mustangs are slated to finish 5th in District 1-4A.