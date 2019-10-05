Class 4A Scores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Stor & Lok received an award from the Governor's office for its outstanding dedication to employees with disabilities, particularly for employing disabled veterans.

The company won the "small business" category of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards which are determined by the Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. Other category winners include HEB (San Antonio) and two multi-million dollar Chikfila's in North Texas.