Class 5A Division 1 Region 1:

Abilene High vs. Del Valle Thursday, 6 p.m. at Conquistador Stadium

Class 5A Division 2 Region 1:

Wylie vs. El Paso High Thursday, 6 p.m. at Hugh Sandifer Stadium

Cooper vs. Andress Thursday, 5 p.m. at Andress High School

*A bracket will be posted on this link soon*