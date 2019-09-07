Class 5A Scores and Highlights in Week 2

Cougars defeat Grapevine 42-14, improve to 2-0

In the first Quarter, the Cougars got on the board on a touchdown run by Noah Garcia of 22 yards made it 7-0 Cougars.

The Cougars tacked on to that lead with Garcia through the air, a 35-yard pass from Aiden Thompson to Noah Garcia that made it 14-0.

Grapevine got on the board for the first and only time in the first half on a 39-yard touchdown run by Caleb Texada made it 14-7.

Before the half, the Cougars had a huge 78-yard scoop and score by Isaiah Boutte and went into the half up 21-7.

In the second half, it was all Cougars all the way. The Cougars started with a a 32-yard run touchdown run by Noah Garcia.

The Cougars made it 35-7 on a 9-yard touchdown sweep by Daelin Campos.

The Mustangs responded with the only other touchdown they had in the ball game, a 5-yard touchdown run by Austin Alexander.

The Cougars added the exclamation point, a 44-yard touchdown run by Jessus Menjivar put this one out of reach at 42-14.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 on the year and will take on the Abilene High Eagles in Week 3 for the Crosstown Showdown.

Lubbock Monterey upends Wylie 49-26

The Wylie Bulldogs headed north to Lubbock to face Monterey Thursday evening.

Monterey wasted no time starting the game off with a touchdown run by Ty Williams in the first two minutes of the game, putting them up 7-0.

Wylie traded back and forth with Monterey and was able to keep it close with two touchdown passes making the score 21-13 at the end of the first.

The Plainsmen found their groove, however, and extended their lead to 35-13 with a touchdown run and pass by Coreon Bailey before halftime.

Monterey built on the score even more in the score even more in the third quarter with two touchdowns putting the Plainsmen up 49-19.

The Bulldogs added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Monterey cruised to a 49-26 victory.