Class 5A Scores and Highlights

The Cooper Cougars and Wylie Bulldogs kicked off the 2019 season on the road at Keller and Georgetown, respectively.

The Cougars and Indians battled in a thriller in which the Cooper defense took the spotlight.

The Cougars shutout Keller in the first half, leading 7-0.

Thanks to three interceptions and a huge stop on a 2-point conversion, the Cougars won a thriller 21-20 on the road to open the season 1-0.

Cooper takes on Grapevine in Week 2.

The Bulldogs struggled on the road against the Eagles, falling 49-19.

Wylie went into the week trying to rebound from an 0-10 season.

Georgetown had full control from the start of the game, handing Wylie their first loss of 2019.

The Bulldogs head to Lubbock Monterey on Thursday, September 5th.

