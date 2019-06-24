Class 6A Preview

Abilene High Head Coach Mike Fullen said, “When you take over, you take bits and pieces of each program you’ve been apart of from each coach you’ve worked for and apply it to your program. No, there won’t be a lot of change but there will definitely be some changes in direction. If the opportunity was going to happen, it was going to happen here and it has and I’m thankful.”

A familiar face at Abilene High in Mike Fullen is now taking over the program as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. While some may consider this to be a transition year with new faces joining Fullen’s staff and new faces on the field, the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine is optimistic this year for the Eagles.

Abilene High has not reached the playoffs since 2016. The magazine believes 2019 will be the year the Eagles snap that streak, picking Abilene High to finish in fourth place and snag the final playoff spot in District 3-6A.

Abilene High will have Eric Abbe take over the quarterback duties once again after being injured in 2018. Joining Abbe as key players on the offensive side of the ball is Tight End Colby Ernst and Running Back Phonzo Dotson. The offense will return a total of 8 starters.

On the defensive side of the ball, AHS will return 9 of their 11 starters from 2018. Keep your eyes out for impact players DB Colton Wilson, a first team all-district selection, and Linebacker Jorge Hernandez to lead the veteran defense in 2019.

In Coach Fullen’s short time as Head Coach, he’s actively revamped his coaching staff and is near completion with what he has assembled in preparation for his first season calling the shots.

Fullen said, “The guys that we’ve put in place are going to be helpful to our program, we’ve got guys that are seasoned and we’ve got guys that have been here in our program before and have gone out and had success.”

And Fullen’s Eagles will need every bit of help they can get from their new staff to reach the playoffs as Texas Football magazine predicts 27th ranked Euless Trinity to finish in first, 50th ranked San Angelo Central in second, and Fort Worth Haltom in third with the Eagles stealing the final playoff spot ahead of Fort Worth Richland, Weatherford, and Hurst L.D. Bell.

The Eagles will embark on their new journey under Head Coach Fullen on Friday August 30th at Shotwell Stadium against Amarillo Tascosa.