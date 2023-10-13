Class A Scores: Week 8
Rotan 0
Hermleigh 56
Westbrook 49
Roby 0
Brookesmith 60
Lohn 12
Keene 42
Throckmorton 88
Lingleville 4
Baird 52
Ira 46
Highland 42
Santa Anna 0
Jonesboro 54
Lueders-Avoca 22
Rule 70
by: Carlos Rosado
Posted:
Updated:
Class A Scores: Week 8
Rotan 0
Hermleigh 56
Westbrook 49
Roby 0
Brookesmith 60
Lohn 12
Keene 42
Throckmorton 88
Lingleville 4
Baird 52
Ira 46
Highland 42
Santa Anna 0
Jonesboro 54
Lueders-Avoca 22
Rule 70
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now