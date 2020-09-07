Clay Martin era under way at Wylie

The Wylie Bulldogs are opening a brand new chapter in their school history with Clay Martin taking over at head coach for the legendary Hugh Sandifer.

Wylie has struggled in its first two years at the Class 5A level, however, Coach Martin is looking to help get his kids on the right track to bring back the winning tradition at the school.

Head Coach Clay Martin said, “We’ve been in shorts and t-shirts for a while now and so there’s some certain things where we’ve been able to evaluate the kids. They’ve done a great job in strength and conditioning and that’s going to pay dividends as we move forward. We have great expectations with this team, I think everybody looks at it that way right now. We’re no different, it’s just a building process where we’re going to get better each day.”

Following their scrimmage with Abilene High, the Bulldogs will open the season September 25th at Brownwood.