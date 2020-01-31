Clay Martin taking over as Wylie Head Coach and Athletic Director

It’s a new era at Wylie High School. With the recent news of legendary Head Coach Hugh Sandifer retiring after 41 years with Wylie, the school board voted Friday afternoon to go with an internal candidate, Clay Martin, to take over as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

New Head Coach Clay Martin said, “I’m obviously really excited about the opportunity to continue what Coach Hugh Sandifer has done and what we’ve all done, all of us together. This school, this administration, being able to represent them and to lead the athletic program just means the world to me.”

Martin had been the Defensive Coordinator and the Head Baseball Coach at Wylie High School since the year 2000. During that time, he gained his coaching knowledge and experience working under Coach Sandifer.

Martin said, “It’s a great opportunity to be able to follow someone that has laid the foundation and groundwork for this program and all the things that it means.”

Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light said, “Coach Martin is just a high-quality guy and he’s going to bring the same things to the table that Coach Sandifer did. He’s going to be his own man and we’re thrilled to have him.”

While the head coaching position is a new role, Martin is very familiar with the job and his surroundings. He helped lead the Wylie defense to their 2004 title and won back-to-back state baseball titles in 2016 and 2017.

Light said, “Clay Martin is a winner and we’re excited to have that mentality be part of not just the football program, but the overall athletic program at Wylie ISD.”

Martin said, “Wylie and all the things included in that is just an unbelievable place to be and somewhere that I’ve never wanted to leave. I’ve spent more than half my life and grown up here, grown as a coach. It’s something that, once I was here, I never wanted to go anywhere else.”