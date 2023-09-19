The Cooper Cougars came up on the wrong end of a 27-21 final score against Lubbock Coronado on Friday night.

The defense did a pretty good job with the exception of giving up a couple of big runs.

The offense turned the ball over too many times and couldn’t move the ball consistently.

The final non-district game is this week, and head coach Aaron Roan says he has some expectations for this team this week against Permian.

Roan said, “What we want to see is cleaner football. Eliminate some of the miscues that we had. Eliminate some of the penalties that we had that hurt us field position wise, or situational football. We have a big gain and now it’s coming back and instead of it being a first and ten and now it’s a third and twenty or different situations. We just need to play a cleaner football game and execute at a higher level and be consistent. That’s what we want to get out of this. When we are doing what we are supposed to do, we have success. We’re still trying to figure out how to do that for four quarters of football and do it on a consistent level.”

Permian is coming to Abilene this week for an renewal of a Little Southwest Conference rivalry.

The Panthers beat Cooper last year. The Cougars want some pay back on Friday night at 7 p.m.