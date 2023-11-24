Brock 75 Clyde 21 – FINAL

GRAHAM, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Clyde Bulldogs outstanding season came to an end on Friday afternoon in Graham at the hands of the Brock Eagles.

The Bulldogs hung with the Eagles in the first quarter and traded touchdowns.

However, they lost quarterback Blake Carr early on, and Brock scored 61 unanswered points.

Clyde finishes their best season since 2008 with an 11-2 record.

Gunter 45 Comache 0 – FINAL

ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Comanche Indians came up short against the 2-time defending state champion Gunter Tigers on Friday in Arlington, 45-0.

The Comanche defense made the Tigers work for everything they got, but the offense just couldn’t get anything done.

The Indians finish the season with an 8-5 record.